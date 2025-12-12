Snoop Dogg Made First-Ever Honorary Coach for the 2026 Winter Olympics

Rapper, actor, host, hip-hop mogul, and now… Olympic Coach. Snoop Dogg has worn a lot of hats over the past few decades, but this might be the most prestigious.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has announced that Snoop Dogg has joined Team USA as its first Honorary Coach. This is a volunteer role that celebrates and supports U.S. athletes when they’re not in action on the field.

In his new role, “Snoop joins the Team Behind the Team, the staff, coaches, medical experts, administrators, and partners who help athletes chase their dreams and inspire the nation,” the organization explained. “Known for his passion for community, mentorship, and elevating young people, Snoop will lend his signature humor and heart to help motivate Team USA athletes on their road to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond.”

Speaking about the honorary new position, Snoop made it clear what the athletes can expect. “Team USA athletes are the real stars—I’m just here to cheer, uplift, and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” said Coach Snoop. “This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart, and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.”

Snoop Dogg has long been a big supporter of Team USA

Sarah Hirshland, Chief Executive Officer of the USOPC, added: “From the moment Snoop met Team USA athletes, there was an instant connection—mutual respect, genuine curiosity, and a lot of laughter. His enthusiasm for the Olympic and Paralympic Movement is contagious, and we’re thrilled to officially welcome him as a member of the Team Behind the Team.”

Snoop’s new honorary coaching role with Team USA is in addition to his previously announced work for NBCUniversal in Italy. He’ll be doing hosting and commentary work for the network.

Additionally, Snoop is partnering with Fanatics on a Coach Snoop × Team USA collection—signature swag from the king of swagger. A portion of the Fanatics sales will go to support Team USA. The collection will be launching this month.