Snoop Dogg Needs an Ice Cream Taster, and the Job Pays a Lot More Than You Think

Hey, you. Yeah, you. Wanna be Snoop Dogg’s ice cream taster? Yes, I’m serious, and no, it’s not a euphemism. The Doggfather literally wants to pay someone a lot of money to eat ice cream.

Snoop Dogg’s ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay, has launched a LinkedIn application for an “International Ice Cream Taster.” In a description of the job, Dr. Bombay’s bosses explain: “Yup, it’s a real job, we promise. It’s hired, onboarded, and paid through Deel – the platform that makes it possible to work with anyone, anywhere in the world.”

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Essentially, Dr. Bombay will choose one person to travel the world eating ice cream for 3 months. The company will pay that individual $10,000 per month, totaling $30,000 by the end of their tenure.

You can apply right now through LinkedIn to be Snoop’s ice cream taster

“Your mission? Taste. Travel. Discover. Report back to Snoop,” the job description adds. “You’ll explore the world’s best frozen desserts and viral flavor trends. You’ll find out what people are obsessed with, what’s about to blow up, and what deserves a spot as the next Dr. Bombay scoop. And it goes without saying – you’ll be eating a ton of ice cream.”

As for what the job requires, the Dr. Bombay team has laid out the following expectations:

“Uncover the most unique ice cream and dessert trends.”

“Taste your way through different cities, cultures, and flavor combos.”

“Find the next big thing (before it becomes cool).”

“Share your discoveries with the Dr. Bombay team and create social-first content from your adventures.”

“Help dream up new flavors, campaigns, and experiences.”

If you think you have what it takes to be Snoop’s ice cream specialist, you should know about the requirements

“What are the requirements for this gig?” I’m glad you asked. The folks at Dr. Bombay have criteria they look for in candidates. They are looking for someone who is:

“Curious and obsessed with food—especially ice cream and frozen desserts.”

“Culturally plugged in—you know what’s happening before everyone else does.”

“Socially native—you instinctively know what will make people stop scrolling.”

“Adventurous—you’ll try something once, twice, maybe three times.”

“A great storyteller who can turn a scoop of ice cream into a story.”

“Entrepreneurial hustler who sees opportunities, not just trends.”

So, if you think you have what it takes, check out that LinkedIn link at the top of the page and submit your application. Who knows, maybe you’re exactly the kind of person Snoop is looking for.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images