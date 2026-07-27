Snoop Dogg Recalls Scary Smoke Sesh Where He Only Took One Hit and Called It Quits Forever: ‘This Is Not for Me’

Snoop Dogg has a well-documented love of marijuana. That’s not news. What is interesting, however, is that he once tried a drug so strong it made him feel like he was watching himself die.

In a new interview on the Full Send podcast, Snoop shared that he tried DMY one time and decided it was not for him. “They gave me some new s**t called DMT. I hit it one time. That shit was like I f**king died and was dead, then came back and looked at myself dead. I was like, okay, I have seen death. I’m cool.”

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Snoop continued, “It felt like I was, ‘Oh…’ And then I stood up and was looking at myself dying. Like, ‘Man, what the f**k is you doing? Do not hit that motherf**ker one more time.’”

“B***h, I’m done,” he added. “I stepped out of my body and looked down at myself for about 25 seconds. Then when I came out of it, I was like… my fingers and s**t was like… ‘This is not for me.’”

Snoop Dogg has taken his love of weed into the market space

While it sounds like Snoop will not be trying DMT again, he’s expanding his role in the world of cannabis. The iconic rapper previously launched a brand of infused beverages called Iconic Tonics. In 2025, he discussed the new venture and why he felt so strongly about it.

“I’m just giving people what they want. We’re giving them choices, somethin’ real, somethin’ that vibes with their lifestyle,” Snoop told High Times. “It’s about creating that alternative, that go-to, for every occasion. Cannabis has been a part of our culture forever. Cannabis, these drinks, it’s all about wellness, about living your best life.”

“We went from rollin’ up joints, to munchin’ on them edibles, now we sippin’ on infused drinks. Why? We giving people options for every occasion,” he later added. “Most people can’t smoke everywhere, and edibles do what they do.”

“But drinks? You sip, you feel it, nice and easy,” Snoop continued. “You can pace yourself, keep it mellow, keep it smooth. It’s like a chill cruise, not a high-speed chase. Plus, it’s discreet, and you can mix it up with all kinds of flavors. Iconic Tonics, that’s the next wave, believe that.”

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