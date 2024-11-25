Snoop Dogg Responds to Kendrick Lamar’s Line About Him on ‘GNX’ Track

Snoop Dogg admits that the “edibles” made him do it. The hip-hop icon has responded to Kendrick Lamar’s reference to him in the new song “Wacced Out Murals,” from Kendrick’s surprise new album, GNX.

First some backstory: During Kendrick’s beef with Drake earlier this year, Drake used an AI-generated version of Snoop Dogg’s voice on one of his tracks, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which Snoop shared online.

Fast forward to Friday, Kendrick dropped GNX and on “Wacced Out Murals,” the opening track, he called Snoop out, rapping: “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Not long after the album was released, Snoop took to X (formerly Twitter) to confess “it was the edibles” and praise Kendrick as the “west west king.”

Notably, Snoop recently opened up about the Kendrick-Drake feud, explaining on the Drink Champs podcast that he had “no individual cause” to get involved in the beef.

“So, it may have been disrespectful, but it’s hip-hop, so it’s part of hip-hop,” Snoop said. “I chose no sides because I have no individual cause. That’s a grown man going against a grown man.”

While he opted to remain a mere beef observer, Snoop says he believes Kendrick’s hit song “Not Like Us” was more than a diss track. “What it did do was unite the West, and make everybody out here start looking at each other, like how much love we got for each other,” he said.

“The Bloods had a peace treaty,” Snoop added. “You had certain Crip gangs that came together and became, you know, real friends as opposed to being enemies. So that record did a lot for us on the West as far as uniting, so we should speak on that.”