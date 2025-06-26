Snoop Dogg Settles Alleged Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Snoop Dogg has settled a lawsuit that accused him of allegedly using backing tracks without permission.

In 2024, producer/drummer Trevor Lawrence Jr. sued Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records, alleging that the rapper’s 2022 album BODR utilized some backing tracks that Lawrence had made, but did so without acquiring a licensing agreement. Specifically, he cited the songs Pop “Pop” and “Get This Dick.”

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, Lawrence claimed he created these backing tracks a couple years prior for Snoop to “experiment” with while he was working in the recording studio, but adds that he was clear Snoop and his record label would need to license the tracks if they wanted to use them on a project. However, he said that once BODR was released, he discovered that his backing tracks had been used without his permission.

Snoop is also accused of making NFTs out of “Pop” and “Get This Dick.”

Lawrence went on to allege that Snoop also released the two tracks as NFTs, again without permission, which the producer says would have generated millions of dollars in profits.

Snoop Dogg’s legal team responded by denying any wrongdoing on their client’s part, claiming that Snoop and Lawrence exchanged a draft deal and that Lawrence was paid a $20,000 producer fee before the release of BODR. They also allege that Lawrence cashed his check.

“If Lawrence is entitled to any monies from defendants, it is the agreed-upon producer royalties offset against the $20,000 that he was already paid,” Snoop’s lawyers alleged in a December court filing. They also criticized Lawrence for seeking what they referred to as a “preposterous windfall” of money.

The lawsuit against Snoop will not go to trial

Initially, the case was scheduled to go to trial in September, but a settlement has been reached, apparently. This was reportedly done through a mediator in April. At this time, details of the settlement have not been revealed, but HNHH reports that Snoop and Lawrence filed a joint motion on Tuesday, June 24, to dismiss litigation.

In a statement, Lawrence’s attorney Frank Trechsel said, “Our client is happy to have resolved the dispute,” but added that he could not discuss the details of the settlement.