Snoop Dogg Sued for Sexual Assault

A woman who says she used to work for Snoop Dogg has sued the performer and rapper over accusations that he and an associate sexually assaulted her in 2013.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday, the woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said she and a friend attended a Snoop Dogg concert in California in 2013. There, Doe said, she ran into an associate of Snoop Dogg’s—Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, whose real name is Donald Campbell. Afterward, the lawsuit claims, Doe and her friend hung out with Snoop Dogg and Campbell at Snoop Dogg’s studio.

Doe asked Campbell to drop her off at home, but she fell asleep in the car and woke up at Campbell’s, according to the lawsuit. She fell asleep at Campbell’s house, only to, she said, wake up in the early morning to Campbell trying to force his penis into her mouth.

Afterwards, Campbell allegedly brought Doe with him to Snoop Dogg’s studio, and told her, “I want to see if he will make you the weather girl.” While at the studio, Doe was using the bathroom when Snoop Dogg walked in. That’s when, according to the lawsuit, Snoop Dogg ordered Doe to put his penis in her mouth.

Doe was “panicked and terrified,” according to the lawsuit. Snoop Dogg soon stopped the alleged forced oral sex, but then allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on Doe.

Since the alleged assaults, Doe “has suffered anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances, post-traumatic stress, headaches, severe emotional distress and physical ailments,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also stated that Doe and Snoop Dogg tried to “resolve this dispute” through “private mediation,” but that effort ended early on Feb. 9.

The same day, Snoop Dogg posted a picture of the Notes app to Instagram, with the words, “Gold digger season is here.” He added an admonition to “be careful,” “keep ya guards up,” and “keep ya circle small.”

This isn’t the first time Snoop Dogg has been accused of assault. In 2005, makeup artist Kylie Bell dropped a lawsuit claiming that Snoop Dogg had raped her in 2003. In a statement at the time, Bell said, “The matter has been resolved amicably.”

Representatives for Snoop Dogg didn’t immediately respond to VICE News requests for comment; VICE News was unable to contact Campbell. A source reportedly representing Snoop Dogg told TMZ that the lawsuit is part of a shakedown for a payday, ahead of the rapper’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend.