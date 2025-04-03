Snoop Dogg ‘Sucker Punched’ a WWE Star at WrestleMania 39

A lot of people have had Snoop Dogg’s name in their mouths lately, and one WWE star is joining the list.

In a recent interview with NME, Michael “The Miz” Mizanin recalled the time he co-hosted WrestleMania 39 with Snoop—a WWE Hall of Famer—who wound up giving him The People’s Elbow, a signature finishing move of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Usually hosting WrestleMania just involves you literally coming out, welcome everyone to the show, maybe do a couple of backstage stuff and then announce the attendance,” The Miz shared.

“For me, at SoFi in Los Angeles, I had like two matches: [my] first match was against [sports commentator] Pat McAfee the first day on Saturday,” he continued. “Then on Sunday, I ended up having a match against Shane McMahon, which ended up turning into Snoop Dogg just sucker-punching me and giving me a People’s elbow that people talked about still to this day.”

The Miz Once Took on Puerto Rican Rapper Bad Bunny

The Miz also reflected on a time that “Bad Bunny got in the ring with [him] and ended up beating [him up],” then added that he finds it refreshing when “huge, worldwide stars” from other industries don’t “just have an interest, but really lock in and take pride in what we do.”

“Bad Bunny would go do the Grammys, come back and train,” he went on to say. “He was locking in and wanted to learn because this was a dream for him.” The Miz, a 21-time WWE champion, confessed that the experiences he has all serve as a reminder that the WWE is in the business of “creating moments that last a lifetime.”

Finally, The Miz also commented on the marriage of music and wrestling, saying, “[In general] Music allows our entrance music to help our character. It helps you know exactly who the person is and how to feel about that person when they come out. If it’s dark and ominous, like the Undertaker, you know it’s eerie and evil. Or if it’s fun, like Rey Mysterio, you know it’s upbeat and energetic.”