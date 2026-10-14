Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Fulfills Life-Long Dream of Voice Acting in Children’s Animation With ‘Doggyland’ Role

Snoop Dogg’s four children have all followed in his footsteps into the entertainment industry, whether it’s in music, film, or the gaming start-up world. His daughter, Cori Broadus, has embarked on a new creative endeavor as well. She joined the voice cast of the children’s animated show Doggyland, co-created and produced by her father in 2022.

According to Broadus, however, this role is more than just taking after her dad. Providing the voice for Maxine, a sassy labradoodle, fulfills a lifelong dream. As a child, Broadus auditioned for a voice role on the 3D animated series The Backyardigans. While she didn’t get the part, the experience made an impact. She’s spent nearly two decades wanting to get into the world of children’s animation.

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Through joining her dad’s series, she’s getting that chance. But she’s not only providing the voice for Maxine; she also helped create the character. Alongside co-creator Claude Brooks, Broadus helped shape her character’s design and personality. The result, she said, was a reflection of herself.

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Joins Voice Cast of Animated Children’s Series ‘Doggyland’

Maxine the labradoodle is a free spirit with a confident, sassy attitude. For Cori Broadus, she’s “an extension of [her] inner child”. Doggyland is a 3D animated children’s show about a group of dogs who sing, rap, and dance to educational songs. The songs impart important lessons, affirmations, and skills to children, while also being entertaining and memorable.

Doggyland arrived on YouTube in 2022 and specifically focuses on promoting cognitive, social, and emotional development in children. Snoop Dogg voices Bow Wizzle, the canine adult mentor to a group of young dogs. The cast of characters also includes soulful and generous Woofee, cheerful Yap Yap, empathetic Chow Wow, and always-curious Barks-A-Locks.

Maxine joined the group in the most recent music video for the song “You’re Enough”, also on the full-length soundtrack. “I’m so excited to be part of Doggyland and bring Maxine to life,” Cori Broadus said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I love that she’s confident, a little sassy, and encourages kids to be themselves. ‘You’re Enough’ is such a special message because I want every kid to know they’re already perfect just being who they are.”

Doggyland has amassed more than 1.3 million YouTube subscribers since 2022. It has also been honored with an NAACP Image Award, a Telly Award, and a Mom’s Choice Award. Speaking of his daughter joining the cast, Snoop Dogg admitted, “It’s wild.”

He continued, “When Cori was just an itty-bitty pup, she was always saying how she wanted to be part of a cartoon, and now here we are. Not only is she a cartoon character, but it’s one she helped create herself. What we’ve got here is a beautiful, full-circle moment, and I’m just so proud to be a part of it as her father.”

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