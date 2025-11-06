Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve Special Cancelled at NBC

After announcing earlier this year that they’d be broadcasting a big New Year’s Eve special hosted by Snoop Dogg, NBC has apparently changed its mind.

The network was set to air a two-hour TV show live from Miami on Dec. 31, promising viewers “a night packed with unforgettable music, iconic performances and surprise artist collaborations.” Now, in a statement to Deadline, Snoop says the show is cancelled.

Videos by VICE

“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” the legendary Long Beach rapper told Deadline. “But don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Notably, while he won’t be hosting their NYE show, Snoop will be around as a commentator for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, following his stint working with the network during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. He is also currently back as a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

At this time, it’s unclear what NBC will be using to replace Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve.

While we’re getting a little less Snoop on TVs, this past year, fans got a lot more Snoop in their ears after he dropped his 20th studio album, Missionary, in December ’24, and then turned around and dropped his 21st studio album, Iz It a Crime?, in May, just five months apart.

In an exclusive conversation with VICE in July, Snoop opened up about working on the album and running Death Row Records, asserting that, as a leader, he’s found it’s important “to be able to empower people, to allow them to give us the information to make us better and to make them better.”

Snoop clarified that it’s not about trying “to be a boss that knows it all, but have a team full of players who gives you the information to make sure that you get it all.”

One of the most notable artists that Snoop has been working with lately is Jane Handcock, known affectionately as the First Lady of Death Row. Her new album, It’s Me, Not You, is a 10/10, no-skips blend of R&B, hip-hop, and pop. She also features on Snoop’s new record, Is It a Crime?, along with other artists like October London, Blaqthoven, and LaRussell.

As for how he chose who he wanted to work with on Is It a Crime?, Snoop was very transparent that just because he’s been making music for decades doesn’t mean he’s not still a fan. “You know, the crazy part is that I’m still like a kid. So when I like somebody, I reach out to them and I let them know,” he confessed.

Snoop then joked, “So it be tripping them out because they feel like I’m so big of a star that… ‘why would you call me?’ Because it’s like, I got a writer who’s dope, who’s innovative, who’s moving the needle.

“I always like to be associated by affiliation with the new talent that’s coming up,” he added. “So that way, once they get solidified and established, we already got a relationship.”

Iz It a Crime? is out now and available from these online retailers and streamers.