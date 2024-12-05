Snoop Dogg and His ‘Xbox Year in Review’ Prove He’s a True G-amer

The Xbox Year in Review has officially gone live. I thought my 452 hours on my Series X were impressive. But, once again, someone much more important than myself showed me up. Little did I expect, notorious gangster rapper Snoop Dogg put in more than triple the time I did this year, and is in the top 2% of all of the players on the Xbox family. His devotion to the grind is a little bit mindblowing, honestly.

Screenshot: @SnoopDogg on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Snoop Dogg’s Devotion to The Green Extends To His Preferred Console, As Well

Snoop Dogg seems to love one thing more than making music and smoking weed: gaming. Spending the majority of his time spread across different football titles, and taking home an impressive 1% spot for Madden 24 and Madden 25, Snoop Dogg had quite a remarkable gaming year.

The mental image of Snoop Dogg kicking my ass in Madden is hilarious. While he’s likely on a whole different level of play than me, knowing that one of the silent folks I faced off against could have been him is terrifying. I would like to see what other games he spent time in this year, too. Maybe he was big on Shadow of the Erdtree but gave up at Bayle the Dread. I can’t say I blame him.

With over 1,300 hours logged on his Xbox account in 2024 alone? There’s a chance if you played Madden 24 or Madden 25 online, you may have gotten dog-walked by the Dogg Father himself. The funniest part of it all? He’s got a Twitch Channel and streams Madden on a semi-regular basis. Snoop Dogg’s legacy in gaming is undisputed, especially considering his recent addition to Fortnite.

With more consoles doing a Year in Review, it’s always interesting to see where our time was spent. Xbox is leading the charge this year, with PlayStation following suit on December 10, 2024. Steam and Nintendo are likely to follow up shortly, as well. I guess “Nothing But A ‘G Thang” was about his devotion to the art of gaming after all.