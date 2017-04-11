Watch a Pair of Snowboarders Recreate ‘Tron’ at a Mountaintop EDM Festival

Attendees at Austria’s Snowbombing festival this year got a special surprise, courtesy of two snowboarders dressed head-to-toe in LED suits. Covered in Tron-like green and blue lights, and blasting music from portable Sony speakers, the riders snaked their way through the Alps to signal the beginning of the after-dark parties.

Snowbombing is held annually in Mayrhofen, Austria, and combines outdoor activities with performances by electronic and hip-hop artists. This year’s lineup included performances from Chase & Status, Claude VonStroke, Giggs, De La Soul, Run the Jewels, Skream, and more. The festival also recently hosted their first Canadian edition in Sun Peaks, British Columbia.

Watch all the action below via The Telegraph.

Corinne Przybyslawski is on Twitter.

