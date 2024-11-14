So, I Just Found Out About 'Infinity Nikki'

It’s like the beginning of an old-school creepypasta. Infinity Nikki found me as I was looking ahead to the next month or so of game releases. Such is the duty of a Managing Editor, after all. I was peeking at Marvel Rivals — doing my due diligence for coverage points. …And beneath that, I saw Infinity Nikki. The title was oddly familiar, so I looked it up.

Apparently, I’m the one who’s oblivious because Infinity Nikki, as of this writing, has 31,430,912 people pre-registered for the game when it comes out next month. “What the hell is this?” I asked myself. The game’s official website proudly touts it as “The Coziest Open-World Game.” Beneath that proclamation, in smaller text? “It’s glam time anytime!” So, seeing a “content opportunity,” I went to see if there was a trailer so I could get an idea of what Infinity Nikki was all about.

Videos by VICE

“…Oh, no,” I said, a dark, sickly sensation rising in my throat. “…It’s so adorable.” Then, I checked out the game’s Epic Games page. “In this game, Nikki and Momo embark on a new adventure, traveling across the fantastic nations of Miraland, each with its own unique culture and environment. Players will encounter many characters and whimsical creatures while collecting stunning outfits of various styles. Some of these outfits possess magical abilities essential for progressing through the story,” the blurb told me.

Screenshot: Infold Games

‘INFINITY NIKKI’ IS A CULT I’M PRETTY SURE I’M NOW A PART OF

Puzzle and platformer elements? Outfits with different functions? Aw, hell yeah! Now we’re talking! It’s like Animal Crossing — kinda, sorta, not really. Sure, there are gacha factors. Goblin Pulls, you know the deal. But, come on. This is coming out at the perfect time when most people need a cute, distracting, fun game.

I also didn’t realize Infinity Nikki has always been around. This isn’t her first rodeo — she’s been tantalizing players for years. So, now, here I am. Staring at a sickeningly sweet, whimsical gacha game and wondering why it suddenly seems like the greatest thing ever. Maybe that’s part of the con! I used to turn my nose up at the likes of Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail.

I’m stunned Infinity Nikki isn’t a HoYoverse joint, truth be told. Though it wouldn’t surprise me to learn there’s some developer overlap between HoYo and Infold Games.