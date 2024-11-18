So, It Seems That ‘Alien: Isolation’ Won’t Be the Scariest Game Ever Made, Now That ‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ Exists

I’ve tried to make my way through Alien: Isolation several times, but I just can’t bring myself to do it. The astonishing AI of the titular creature hunts me down and brings my run to a close faster than I’d like to admit. The pure terror that was evoked from the television set while playing this game was something beyond words. Now, how do you feel about that same level of terror, but it’s strapped to your face and you’re living it? Welcome to Alien: Rogue Incursion.

‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ Has the Potential to Be the Most Terrifying VR Experience Ever

While not much is known about the recently announced Alien: Rogue Incursion, there is plenty of potential. Alien: Isolation was an amazing example of how to do a tie-in game right, offering a one-of-a-kind horror experience that has yet to be properly matched. And Survios is rather skilled when it comes to bringing the world they’re working on to life. With games like Creed: Rise to Glory under their belt, I’m cautiously optimistic that this is going to turn out to be good.

It seems Alien: Rogue Incursion is going to be a bit more action-packed than Alien: Isolation. That doesn’t mean it won’t deliver the thrills and chills of its predecessor. Anyone who has played a horror game like Phasmophobia in VR knows that even the most action-filled sequences can feel 1,000 times more tense when you’re strapped into your headset. Resident Evil 7, for example, is a screamfest in VR.

Blasting through Xenomorphs is always a good time, though. Well, except for Alien: Colonial Marines. That one was just a disappointment. If Rogue Incursion turns out to be more action-packed than horror-based, I’m hoping it’s at least satisfying to crush these creepy crawlies.

I do wish they would have gone with something that rolls off the tongue a bit better, though. Alien: Isolation is quite a memorable title. Alien: Rogue Incursion just feels like a mouthful. I’m hoping that as time goes on, this helps propel PSVR 2 sales a bit higher. It’s incredible tech that is being underutilized.