So It’s Come to This: Fat Wreck Chords Has Revived the “Not My President” Shirts

​It’s a completely powerless feeling to know that a white supremacist like Donald Trump will be our President for the next four years. Barring any impeachments or him abandoning the position to go host some new season of Celebrity Apprentice, he will occupy the White House until 2020. All you can do is resist and fight like fuck to make his impact as minimal as possible, and be loudly vocal about your opposition. Fat Wreck Chords, who sold the popular “Not My President” shirts throughout the Bush administration, has revived the slogan for our new Pussy Grabber in Chief.

“We made this shirt because we are deeply saddened that half of this country would cast their vote for a homophobic, sexist, racist, xenophobe that only has his own special interests at heart,” Fat Wreck co-owner Erin Burkett told us.

There are two versions of the shirt: “Not My President” and “Not My Fucking President.” Whichever you choose to wear around your aunt Donna this Christmas is up to you.

The label’s site says: “Proceeds from the sale of these shirts over the next four years will be donated to organizations working to combat whatever bullshit policies this scumbag attempts to perpetrate on our country and the world.”

Buy one here.