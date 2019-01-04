So Many Idiots Believe Chris Long’s 2-Year-Old is On Twitter

Sometimes athletes read the shit you say about them on Twitter—this much is evident from Kevin Durant‘s social media activity. But athletes’ toddlers reading about shit people say about their parents on Twitter? It’s a hazard that Chris Long is readying us for. Kind of.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end is something of a legend on the Twitters, and only cemented his legacy by rolling out a tweet earnest-sounding enough to bamboozle the public. He and his brother, Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long are set to face off against each other on Sunday in a Wild Card matchup, and Kyle decided to drop a pretty choice quotation, saying, per NFL.com:

“Unfortunately, I’m playing against my family this week. You’ve got to look at it as just another dude out there. He kind of looks like me, possibly, but on Sunday, we’re not related, so I’ve got to focus on my job.”

The elder Long kept the jokes coming, tweeting about how his poor two-year-old son wanted to cancel his former uncle for breaking up the family.

The little “joke” wasn’t funny to my 2 year old son, Waylon who saw this on his timeline and was devastated. Said Uncle Kyle has been “cancelled.” https://t.co/hUrZ0oP9oR — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 4, 2019

For whatever reason (probably because social media poisons our brains and makes us want to argue with and outsmart everyone we come in contact with), people missed the joke and began concern trolling Long for letting his two-year-old son use Twitter.

And that’s when it got good. Real good.

https://twitter.com/david_enderle/status/1081189941084864513

Because it’s 2019 It’s a great teaching tool. Technology is here n to not let our children use it, would be a huge disadvantage for them. Of course parental involvement is necessary to guide them away from harmful material, but the same goes for literature as well — Barlow Hernandez (@Bload22333) January 4, 2019

Can two-year-olds even read, Barlow?

A certain business man even went so far as to invoke the name of the great Howie Long to chastise Chris:

Look Chris at the end of the day keep it between family. It’s nonsense and you are just fueling the fire. Your Dad taught you better bro. — John Colón Jr (@johncolonjr) January 4, 2019

So Chris Long decided to join back in on the fun:



Tweets about what a “good boy he’s been despite that one meltdown before bed” , etc. it’s obvious it’s him. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 4, 2019

He made a choice. Are you against the power of choice? https://t.co/SHlhlAzFzH — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 4, 2019