This is What It Looks Like When Grime Goes Off at a Wedding

Ah, the special day. The confetti, the dress, the tears, the speeches, the patting hands of a nervous best man checking for the rings. There is nothing quite like the infectious bliss of a wedding day is there? When two lovers declare their vows to each other in the gaze of their family, friends and loved ones, gripped in pure matrimonial ecstacy.

But which song to play at your special day? How do you capture the emotions and intimacy of the event while still choosing something that everyone can have a wiggle to? “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton? “At Last” by Etta James? “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green? Nah, fuck that shit. Fuck all of that shit. Let’s have D Double E on the mic going freestyle over “Rhythm N’ Gash” by Rebound X and just get the roof flying off this place asap.

I can't believe D Doubles set at the wedding loooooooool

This was the scene at a wedding that happened over the weekend, where D Double E performed to a jumping reception party as if it’s not that unusual at all really. We don’t know where this was, it doesn’t matter where, it just matters that it happened and it looks like the most lit wedding party in time immemorial – it makes Kimye’s look tame.

Understandably, I slid right into the DMs of the person who captured this scene first-hand and put it on Twitter (where it’s now retweeting into the hundreds), and they told me that D Double is a friend of the wedding party, hence the appearance. So, don’t start trying to book Newham Generals for a 30 minute slot straight after the harpist for your big do in Kew Gardens in September. It’s just not happening.