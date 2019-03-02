Sobble Will Grow Up To Be Happy One Day, and Other Pokemon Hopes and Dreams

We have some serious Friday energy on Waypoint Radio today, with another check-in on Metro Exodus, a rousing update on how good that gamefeel is in Trials Rising, and Cado’s experiences with a stylish new action game in Ape Out. Then we get serious about Pokémon, specifically the Pokémon Sword and Shield announcement. We discuss the starters in great detail, perhaps startling detail, and then take a quick dip in the question bucket to kick off the weekend.

Discussed: Metro Exodus, Trials Rising, Ape Out, Pokémon Sword and Shield.

