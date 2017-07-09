Soccer Fan Found Dead After Post-Match Riots in Brazil

A match between Brazilian Série A’s Flamengo and Vasco da Gama last night ended in a riot, resulting in the death of one fan, according to reports by the Brazilian outlet G1.



According to G1, 27-year-old Vasco supporter David Rocha Lopes was allegedly shot in the chest amidst violent scenes between supporters groups, only to be pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

Videos by VICE

Video shows the visiting side Flamengo running off the pitch after their 1-0 victory over the home side Vasco, as fans threw missiles onto the pitch and set off smoke bombs. Rio’s military police force were eventually called upon to act against the turbulent masses, which had spilled out into the streets. Lopes is suspected to have been shot outside of the stadium.

Here is some footage from inside the stadium, in which you can see police deploying tear gas:

Three other fans were taken to the hospital—two who were shot, and one injured by schrapnel—according to Brazil’s O Globo. The family and friends of Lopes, an electrician’s helper, took to social media to mourn the loss of their loved one.

Police said that they are investigating details of the incident, according to G1. This is the second death in a Rio stadium this year.