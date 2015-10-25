Soccer Fan Running on Field Uses Scarf to Evade Security

If there is a clutch gene for fans trying to successfully run on the field and evade security as they exit, this guy has it. My man deftly hops the barrier behind the goal, and then makes his way to the second barrier with security in tow. This is where things get tricky—because there is a moat-like portion of the stadium separating the stands from the pitch, with a considerable drop—and this is where inspiration strikes.

He climbs on top of the second barrier and finds himself across from an awning that appears to be covering some equipment. He can’t quite stretch from the railing to the awning so he tosses his scarf to fans on the other side. While straddling the moat, he tosses once and misses, but a fan caught the second try and he was able to scamper up into the obscurity of the stands. Human ingenuity on the fly, teamwork, and hapless security—just great work all around.

