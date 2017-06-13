Soccer Is Now Too Corrupt for Beer

International soccer is under siege by widespread corruption and it seems nothing is sacred. Not the word of supposedly honorable men looking to share soccer with the world, not the awarding of soccer’s prized tournament, and not the good name of beer. What a long strange trip it has been when a (delicious, refreshing) poison is no longer willing to be associated with you.

Reports out of the Czech Republic are that longtime Czech Football Association (FACR) sponsor Grambinus Brewery has decided not to continue its sponsorship of top-flight football over concerns that the recent soccer scandals could damage its brand. FACR Chairman Miroslav Pelta resigned from his position last week while in police custody and facing charges for “mishandling state subsidies,” according to Reuters.

Reuters has some more details on the arrest and charges:

Czech media reported Pelta was accused of providing undue benefits when handling state subsidies for 2017 worth 454 million crowns (£15.1 million). Pelta, 52, has denied any wrongdoing. He has chaired the association since 2011. FACR held a meeting to replace him last Friday but failed to elect a successor, keeping Pelta in place. The association has struggled with corruption and match fixing allegations in the past, with several managers and players receiving sentences, but never a sitting chairman.

In response to the burgeoning scandal, Grambinus marketing manager Marek Dvorak said the company would no longer sponsor the highest level of Czech association soccer because (via Google Translate) “Reports about senior football and long-term reluctance to lead the FARC to make major steps to improve its name damaging to us.”

Grambinus will, however, still sponsor the lower tiers, which the company believes to be free from the corruption of high-stakes soccer, where you can “feel the true joy of the game and fairness” and of Grambinus beer in your belly.