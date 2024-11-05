soccer-player-killed-by-lightning-strike-during-live-tv-match

On Sunday, a Peruvian soccer player was killed by a lightning strike, while four others were injured in the barrage of bolts. The local soccer match was at Coto Coto Stadium in Chilca.

Hugo De La Cruz was playing in the game between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca when the storm hit, and lightning ended his life. He was 39 years old.

“We join in solidarity and extend our sincere condolences to the family of young Hugo De La Cruz, who, after being struck by lightning, unfortunately, lost his life while being taken to the hospital. We also express our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the other four players injured in this tragic accident,” a statement read.

The others hurt in the incident appear to be heading in the right direction. Two players were released from the hospital on Monday, while two remain in care. The deadly strike took place in the 22nd minute of the game.

What makes all of this even worse is that the game was entering a delay just as the tragic bolt struck. The players and refs were walking off the field to take cover. That’s when the bolt struck De La Cruz, who leaves behind a wife and three children.

The damage of the strikes also left multiple burn marks on the field, highlighting just how powerful the voltage was behind those blasts.

Death by lightning is an extremely rare occurrence. In the United States, there are approximately 20 people per year who succumb to this fate.

Oddly enough, a similar story involved a soccer player being struck by lightning a few years ago. That one involved a 16-year-old goalkeeper from Russia. He ended up surviving the freak accident after being placed into an induced coma before coming out on the other side of things.