Soccer With Virtual Reality Glasses Is Terrible, but Also Funny

This video, featuring Icelandic soccer clubs attempting to play with a bird’s eye view via virtual reality, is so bad it’s good. The players and the referee each get a set of glasses that provide a view from a camera mounted above the field and run around trying to play with only their wits and that view. It is completely disorienting and rather than playing soccer like they were controlling their own bodies in a video game, they just look like a bunch of blindfolded guys playing soccer.

Not hyperbole, it’s like the world’s worst and most nonsensical game of Marco Polo.

Videos by VICE

Look how excited he is when he realizes he made contact with the ball. It’s like a full-body double take.

It took some time, but eventually they did score a goal, and it was a beaut.

Celebration could use some work, though.

