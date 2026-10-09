Social Media Platform Apologizes to 1990s Rock Band for Making Them Go Viral 30 Years Later

Does anything truly go viral anymore? Or are we all just subjected to the whims of the algorithm? The dangers of social media have us all trapped within an echo chamber. Consequently, it can be hard to gauge what’s actually popular without going outside. Instagram even admitted this error, amplifying Creed by accident.

In a report from CNN, the social media giant revealed it was responsible for boosting the 1999 hit “Higher”. Whether you wanted it or not, Instagram constantly kept suggesting that you absolutely want to hear the song and it’s the perfect soundtrack for your life. While some argued it was a conspiracy and that the band was lining META’s pockets, it was ultimately a technical mistake.

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“We looked into this and found that this song is being recommended to more people than intended,” an Instagram spokesperson told CNN. “We’re continuing to investigate.”

Additionally, it’s reported that Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On” has faced a very similar phenomenon online. However, in his case, the song is popular on Instagram, which explains the uptick in algorithm recommendations. “The Soulja Boy song being recommended is not a bug, and it is actually popular on IG!” the spokesperson added.

Instagram Didn’t Try and Get You to Play Creed on Purpose

Virality is probably the last thing that the “Higher” band is concerned with at this point. Frankly, frontman Scott Stapp is much more interested in leading Christian worship music at his concerts than being popular online. Back in September 2026, he paused his show completely to break into a cover of Christian singer Brandon Lake’s “Gratitude”.

The rhetoric behind the song matches the ethos of many Creed songs anyway. Similar to “Higher” and “With Arms Wide Open”, Gratitude sees Lake give praise to God through song. Although he admits in the hook that he doesn’t have much else to offer, he still wants to give his heart to the Almighty by singing.

“And I know it’s not much/But I’ve nothing else fit for a King/Except for a heart singing/Hallelujah, hallelujah,” Brandon Lake croons.

Scott Stapp imbues Creed with his Christian faith because of how it dragged him out of dark times in his life. “I’m hanging in there — just one hour at a time, one thing at a time. Taking little bites of the elephant and then just waking up again and doing it all over the next day. A lot going on, but all good stuff,” he told PEOPLE in 2024.

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