Social Media’s Weirdest New Trend Is Posing Naked Like a Frozen Chicken

If there’s a rhyme or reason as to why certain things take off like crazy on social media—aside from the regular feed of celebrity nudes and feel-good flash mob videos—it’s a tough code to crack. The greedy hordes of Twitter and Facebook voraciously consume everything from subway rats eating pizza to an insipid couple’s staged (and likely fake) pregnancy announcement. And then there’s the participatory shit: planking, the Selfie Olympics, the Kylie Jenner challenge. What a time to be alive!

Now, the weirdness level of social media selfie game has been elevated with the advent of the #FrozenChook movement. It’s kind of like planking, in that you take and share a pic of yourself in a funny position in a variety of obscure locations. But here’s the kicker: you’re naked, and curled up like a frozen chicken.

@benstagram5 – ruapehu frozen chook #frozenchook A photo posted by ScottHatton (@scotthatton) on Oct 10, 2015 at 4:30pm PDT

The trend seems to have originated in New Zealand, by a group of friends who were engaged in a little friendly competition over who could (not) wear it (anything) best. But soon, other internet denizens wanted to join in on the fun of streaking and cowering in a ball. The only certainties in this bizarre mob are nudity and tenacity. Undaunted by neither public humiliation nor snow nor dirt in their nether regions, these Instagrammers sure are intent in resembling raw poultry!

“It’s impossible to pinpoint the coolest (pun intended) location. At the end of the day sometimes less is more—the simplest #frozenchook can have the biggest impact,” the original Facebook group’s creator told Daily Mail Australia. “We hope is to one day see Barack Obama defrosting outside the White House, Michelle Obama shaking her in head astonishment.”

PEOPLE IN NEW ZEALAND ARE GETTING NAKED & PRETENDING TO BE FROZEN CHICKENS #FrozenChook pic.twitter.com/0tCu1nZo1r — Tashia Kalondo (@TashiaKalondo) October 9, 2015

Participants are also excited about the pending arrival of summer Down Under, which will allow for a wider variety of #FrozenChook-ing locations. Bay Area radio station 106 KMEL claims that vegan activists in the US are picking up on the trend, perhaps viewing it as some sort of analogy for human flesh being akin to that of packaged meat. PETA has helpfully reminded everyone via Twitter that they totally did it first, guys:

But whether we’re talking real raw meat or exposing your birthday suit to the great outdoors, don’t forget to be mindful of germs.