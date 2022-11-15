Hot Gift Alert: Everyone Loves to Get Wacky Socks

Imagine this scenario for a second: It’s the morning of [insert winter holiday here]. You’re so excited to rip open your present from your second cousin you only talk to once a year who somehow scored an invite to the family gathering this year, only to be left with a package of white tube socks from the drug store. Don’t worry; we’re stewing in silent confusion right there with you. There’s definitely a place for socks as a gift under the tree/menorah/Festivus pole this holiday season, but if you’re going to give someone socks as a gift, they should at least have strong character.

We get it, novelty socks are hardly the first gift on anyone’s list, but they are the perfect gift at the intersection of price and personality, usually serving as a much more memorable option that will see use long after the holidays wrap. Where does one find such a pair? Well, in the past we may have desperately scanned the aisles of department stores on December 23, or clawed through the dollar-store bins in hopes of finding the novelty sock with the right je ne sais quoi. But in scouring the world wide web’s aisles, we’ve fallen into Deep Sock Internet, and found that few shops can truly be as niche and whacky enough for our high standards. But finally, Sock Affairs is the answer. Sock Affairs is an online depot of ridiculous socks perfect for dad-joke stocking-stuffing and last-minute gifts, and it’s the perfect place to pick up a pair or two for gifts (or for yourself, if you’re a Sock Guy) this year, with a massive selection of socks with plenty of panache for each person on your “To-Gift” list, with categories covering music, gaming, cars, and art.

Speaking of art, you know that famous painting of dogs playing poker (For those who aren’t into fine art™, we’re talking about Cassius Marcellus Coolidge’s Friend In Need)? Well, it’s now available in sock form. Maybe you want to surprise your Louvre-loving doorman with a pair of Mona Lisa socks.

Perhaps you’re looking for a way to impress your music-obsessed nephew without splurging on something he might not like? Grab this pair that pays homage to Daft Punk’s album Random Access Memories—much cooler than the T-shirt version of the band’s merch.

Of course, the best novelty sock purchases are laser-targeted to appeal to the giftee’s favorite thing. That said, sometimes, even though you’ve known someone for years, you still have zero clue what their true interests are (nothing wrong with a little bit of mystery!). That’s where gift bundles come in, which require zero mental energy. And, everyone should appreciate foot candy as long as it’s swaggy.

Whether you’re shopping for a joke gift, or supporting your friend’s sincere love of vintage cars (in a way that won’t require you to take out a car loan), we’re here for the whacky socks—and Sock Affairs’ selection should hit the mark. Leave the dollar store tube socks on the shelf this season.

