Soft-Boiled Eggs with Buttery Soldiers Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the egg soldiers:

4 large eggs

4 slices rustic country bread, toasted, then cut crosswise into 1/2-inch wide soldiers

chili cilantro butter

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the chili cilantro butter:

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

¾ teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon freshly grated lime zest

½ teaspoon fresh lime juice

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Make the butter: Mix together ingredients, spoon into a small bowl, and serve immediately spread on toast for soft-boiled egg soldiers. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Using a slotted spoon, gently lower the eggs into the pot and begin timing immediately, boiling the eggs for 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a colander and run under cold running water for 1 minute. Place the eggs upright into egg cups. Using a paring knife., tap around then cut off the top 1/2 inch of each egg. Serve the eggs with flavored butters to spread on the soldiers for dipping, small spoons for digging out the whites once you’ve finished the yolks, and salt and pepper for seasoning.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe is reprinted with permission of the author from the book Bringing it Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating.

