Let France’s Sofy Major Lay You to “Waste” with Their New Noise Rock Destroyer

Since 2007, Sofy Major has put Clermont-Ferrand on the noise-rock map. This fall, the group will release their third album produced by Dave Curran (member of Unsane, Big Business and Pigs) at Black Box Studios in Noyant-la-Gravoyère. Mixed by Andrew Schneider (Translator Audio), mastered by Carl Saff , the result is below: caustic noisecore that is somwhere between Coliseum and Harvey Milk. Waste will be released on October 30 via Solar Flare Records, and the band will begin their campaign of hate across the EU with PIGS soon thereafter. The dates are below and you can pre-order the album here.

SOFY MAJOR et PIGS en tournée :

15.10.15 : Londres @ Power Lunches

16.10.15 : Paris @ Le Picolo

17.10.15 : Liège @ La Zone

18.10.15 : Vesoul @ Café Français

21.10.15 : Cologne @ Sonic Ballroom

22.10.15 : Lille @ La Péniche

23.10.15 : Rotterdam @ Poppodium Baroe

24.10.15 : Bruxelles @ Magasin 4

25.10.15 : Genève @ L’Usine

26.10.15 : Prague @ Exit Us

27.10.15 : Vienne @ Fluc

28.10.15 : Bologne @ Freakout Club

29.10.15 : Rome @ Init

30.10.15 : Savona@ Raindogs House

31.10.15 : Milan @ Lo Fi + Mutoid Man

04.11.15 : Montpellier @ Black Sheep

05.11.15 : Lyon @ Grrrd Zero

07.11.15 : Bergerac @ Gare Mondiale

09.11.15 : Clermont-Ferrand @ La Coopérative de Mai

10.11.15 : Bordeaux @ Iboat

11.11.15 : Toulouse @ Pavillons Sauvages

12.11.15 : Poitiers @ Grand Café

13.11.15 : Rouen @ Kalif