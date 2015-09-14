Let France’s Sofy Major Lay You to “Waste” with Their New Noise Rock Destroyer

Since 2007, Sofy Major has put Clermont-Ferrand on the noise-rock map. This fall, the group will release their third album produced by Dave Curran (member of Unsane, Big Business and Pigs) at Black Box Studios in Noyant-la-Gravoyère. Mixed by Andrew Schneider (Translator Audio), mastered by Carl Saff , the result is below: caustic noisecore that is somwhere between Coliseum and Harvey Milk. Waste will be released on October 30 via Solar Flare Records, and the band will begin their campaign of hate across the EU with PIGS soon thereafter. The dates are below and you can pre-order the album here.
SOFY MAJOR et PIGS en tournée :
15.10.15 : Londres @ Power Lunches
16.10.15 : Paris @ Le Picolo
17.10.15 : Liège @ La Zone
18.10.15 : Vesoul @ Café Français
21.10.15 : Cologne @ Sonic Ballroom
22.10.15 : Lille @ La Péniche
23.10.15 : Rotterdam @ Poppodium Baroe
24.10.15 : Bruxelles @ Magasin 4
25.10.15 : Genève @ L’Usine
26.10.15 : Prague @ Exit Us
27.10.15 : Vienne @ Fluc
28.10.15 : Bologne @ Freakout Club
29.10.15 : Rome @ Init
30.10.15 : Savona@ Raindogs House
31.10.15 : Milan @ Lo Fi + Mutoid Man
04.11.15 : Montpellier @ Black Sheep
05.11.15 : Lyon @ Grrrd Zero
07.11.15 : Bergerac @ Gare Mondiale
09.11.15 : Clermont-Ferrand @ La Coopérative de Mai
10.11.15 : Bordeaux @ Iboat
11.11.15 : Toulouse @ Pavillons Sauvages
12.11.15 : Poitiers @ Grand Café
13.11.15 : Rouen @ Kalif