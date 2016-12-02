Solange Invites New Orleans Musicians to Audition For Her Magical Mystery ‘A Seat At The Table’ Tour

Continuing her streak as music’s resident cool big sister, Solange put out an open call for young musicians last night via her Saint Heron website. She’s recruiting for her A Seat At The Table tour, and is apparently seeking new talent to join her backing band.



The call is open to vocalists, guitarists and keyboardists aged “between 18 and 35” in New Orleans and the surrounding area, and invites auditionees to email in a three minute video of them playing the instrument of their choice.



Can you even imagine how cool it would be to go on the Solange tour? I bet everyone gets one of those enormous candy floss jackets from the “Cranes in the Sky” video and spends downtime making vision boards and braiding each other’s hair. All of a sudden, and I cannot say why, but I have been overtaken by the desire to run away to New Orleans and learn to shred the shit out of an electric guitar.



See the Saint Heron call out below, via Instagram:

