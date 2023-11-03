The Solawave Wand (That Even Pedro Pascal Loves) Is BOGO Right Now

We all wish we could press a button and make our skincare concerns vanish, but sadly we haven’t gotten to that part of the future yet. So what can we do in the meantime? Lasers, for sure, and more recently, the benefits of LED (light emitting diode) light. NASA’s been studying the benefits of LED therapy since the 90s, and dermatologists have long been using it to treat a range of conditions, including combating acne and reducing the appearance of fine lines. But while you’ve probably heard of LED light treatments in the skincare world, you may be less aware that it’s now possible to give yourself red and blue light therapy at home thanks to companies like Solawave.

Maybe you’ve seen those giant glowing face masks that make you look like a futuristic Mommie Dearest? Solawave sells those, but the product that seems to have everybody buzzing is the brand’s 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand. According to Page Six, it’s a fave of glowy-skinned celebrities from Nicole Kidman and Sydney Sweeney to Pedro Pascal. (Yep, even Pedro.)

So, why all the hype? This tiny handheld device is about the size of a razor and uses red light therapy to reduce the appearance of fine lines and kill the bacteria that can clog pores and cause blemishes. Meanwhile, a low-voltage current helps to boost the absorption of any serums or creams you’re already using, and a gentle massage setting can help your skin less puffy and dull.

Are you already fantasizing about your future flawless, radiant skin? It gets better, because everything on Solawave’s site is buy one, get one free, until the end of November. That’s right: Black Friday/Cyber Monday came early this year, because Solawave wants you to be the hottest person at Thanksgiving dinner. Sorry, nobody’s looking at your new boobs, Aunt Christine, because our skin is so stunning, it’s like handsome Squidward just walked into the room.

If you’re a young person who doesn’t have to think about fine lines and wrinkles for another five to 10 years, Solawave also has solutions for acne-prone and combination skin. The brand’s Light Therapy Mask contains both red and blue light therapies, and the Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment wand zaps zits before they start to metastasize into a weekend-shattering blemish.

Not sure where to start? You can take Solawave’s skin quiz to figure out which device is best suited to your needs. (According to Solawave, I’m a Light Therapy Mask girlie, but considering everything is BOGO, I’m also tossing in the pimple spot treatment wand FOR FREE.)

If you’re like me and love to scroll through a bunch of before-and-after shots of previous customers before you commit, Solawave has plenty. Catch me using my face card to get a ton of free stuff and cut the line everywhere, after my Solawave glow-up.

Shop Solawave’s early Black Friday BOGO deals at Solawave.co.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.