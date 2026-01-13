Solo Leveling Fortnite Collaboration Leaked – Rumored Release Date Revealed

A Solo Leveling Fortnite collaboration has been leaked online by dataminers and will be reportedly added in Chapter 7 Season 1. Here is everything we know about the upcoming crossover, including a potential release date.

Solo Leveling x Fortnite Collaboration Is Coming Soon, According to Leak

Screenshot: Epic Games, Crunchyroll

Epic Games has really upped its game with its anime collaborations lately. In December alone, we got the highly anticipated Fortnite x Bleach crossover. There was also the recent release of the Chainsaw Man theme “Iris Out” as a Jam Track. However, according to a new leak, Solo Leveling is the next popular anime coming to the Battle Royale soon.

In a January 13 post on X, dataminer AdiraFNInfo revealed the upcoming crossover. “SOLO LEVELING x FORTNITE: COLLAB IS CONFIRMED COMING SOON. Likely only 1 month more after a very long wait!!” The leak was also reported by other popular dataminers such as Loolo_WRLD and NotPaloLeaks.

Screenshot: X @AdiraFNInfo



Unfortunately, there isn’t any more information about the rumored collaboration in terms of potential cosmetic items. Although, based on previous Fortnite anime crossovers, we’ll likely get a Sung Jinwoo skin and a pickaxe of his blade. The Korean web novel series also has a lot of popular characters to choose from so there is a lot of potential cosmetic choices!

Screenshot: Crunchyroll



At the time of writing, we don’t have a concrete launch date for the rumored Solo Leveling x Fortnite crossover. However, according to the leak, the collaboration is “likely to be released in a month.” That means the collaboration will take place during Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 sometime in February 2026.

Doing the quick math based on the leak, we could see a Solo Leveling Fortnite release date around February 13, 2026. Although again, this is pure speculation, as even the leak didn’t appear to know an exact date. Interestingly, AdiraFNInfo did report that they heard it was coming relatively soon though.

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD

Of course, we should always take rumors like this with a major grain of salt. While Fortnite dataminers and insiders are more often than not credible, sometimes collaborations get scrapped. Also, not all datamine leaks end up being correct. For example, there were rumors that we would be getting free Harry Potter and Hatsune Miku skins during Fortnite Winterfest 2025. That ended up not being true.

Sometimes these leaks are also based on file names or information tied to projects that were eventually cancelled. All this is to say, we will likely get a Fortnite Solo Leveling crossover of some sort. As to how big it will be is anyone’s guess. Regardless, if you are an anime fan, there is a lot to look forward to in Fortnite this year.