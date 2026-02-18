Solo Leveling Fortnite Skins Revealed – Release Date, Sung Jin Woo & Leaked Cosmetics

The Solo Leveling Fortnite collab and Sung Jin Woo skin have been revealed by Epic Games. Here is which characters from the anime will reportedly be included in the Chapter 7 Season 1 crossover and when the Solo Leveling Fortnite release date is.

Solo Leveling Fortnite Skins Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

After weeks of leaks and rumors, the Solo Leveling Fortnite collab has finally been officially revealed. Epic Games released a short teaser trailer on their social media account that showed off the Sung Jin Woo Fortnite skin. “Knight Commander Igris the Bloodred. Will you submit to my control? Arise… ARISE!”

Interestingly, it appears that the Solo Leveling Fortnite collab is based on the mobile game Solo Leveling Arise, and not the anime. According to dataminers, there are two additional character skins coming to the battle royale that still haven’t been confirmed.

Screenshot: X @Fortnite

Here is a list of the Solo Leveling skins leaked so far, as well as an image of the Sung Jin Woo cosmetic in-game:

Confirmed Skin (Sung Jin Woo)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rumored Skins

Cha

Igris (or) Beru

Solo Leveling Fortnite Bundle Items (Leaked)

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminers, the Solo Leveling Fortnite crossover will be sold in multiple bundles. Players will be able to buy each character bundle separately, or in a bundle that has the tree skins and cosmetics items all in one.

Here is a list of the leaked bundles and the items that will be included in them according to dataminers:

3x Outfits (Sung Jin Woo, Cha, Igris OR Beru)

3x Back Blings

3x Pickaxes

3x Emotes

1x Weapon Wrap

1x Glider

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

According to dataminers, the Solo Leveling Fortnite release date is Friday, February 20, 2026. The new cosmetic items should appear in the Fortnite shop during the daily reset, which starts at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

As mentioned above, leaks claim that the Solo Leveling skins will be sold in a bundle and will include emotes and other cosmetic items. For your convenience, here is when the Solo Leveling crossover goes live in each region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM February 20 North America (ET) 7:00 PM February 20 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM February 21 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM February 21 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM February 21 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM February 20 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM February 21

It should be pointed out that we still don’t have full confirmation of all Solo Leveling skins. At the time of writing, only Sung Jin Woo has been confirmed by Epic Games. The other characters have been leaked, and even dataminers don’t seem fully confident. For example, it appears that one of the skins could either be Igris OR Beru.

Although it does seem that dataminers are confident we will get a Cha Fortnite skin. While most Fortnite leaks are usually accurate, that isn’t always the case. The recent KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2, for example, was missing many cosmetics that were originally “leaked”. However, it does appear that the Solo Leveling crossover will be launching on February 20.