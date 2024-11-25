Go Solo (With All Your Pals) Around the Bonfire With a Solo Stove Black Friday Deal

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

They’re popping up everywhere. I’ve seen them over the past few years at rowdy campgrounds from the north shore of Long Island to the Arizona desert. I’ve seen them, too, at block parties in Brooklyn, perched on the pavement of my favorite urban death maze.

Solo Stove fire pits have blown up partly because, yes, they’re eye-catching and slick in their bare stainless steel finery (although now they do come in colors, too).

But the bare fact is that they work very well at making backyard and campground fires cleaner and easier than anything the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts taught you. Solo Stove is no stranger to sales, but even so, there are some cherry deals that stand out this Black Friday.

Aside from the individual deals on fire pits, pizza makers, and outdoor heaters featured below, Solo Stove’s Black Friday sale also includes the following bonuses if you spend a certain amount and enter the code MEGADEAL at checkout:

Bonfire Essential Bundle for $305 ($65 off)

The Bonfire isn’t the largest in the Solo Stove lineup. That’d be the 15″ by 16.25″ Ranger ($250; $45 off). The Bonfire is the next size up at 19.5″ by 17.5″. It’s Solo Stove’s best seller because it hits a Goldliocks sweet spot in portability (25.1 lb.) while being large enough for a crowd.

Solo Stoves are shaped the way they are in order to channel airflow for a hotter-burning fire. That doesn’t just make its use of wood (the stove’s fuel) more efficient and long-lasting. It also makes the wood emit less smoke as it burns.

The company calls it a smokeless design. Some say it just smokes less. But either way it’s a lot less smoky than a traditional fire pit or bonfire. The removable ash pan on the bottom makes cleanup easy. Just pop it out, dump the ashes, and return the pan.

Don’t like bare stainless steel? There are seven colors of ceramic coating available at no cost. The Essential Bundle, aside from being $65 off for Black Friday, includes a lid to keep junk from falling into your stove when stored and a stand to protect the earth beneath it when lit.

Yukon Essential Bundle for $555 ($95 off)

All the kind things we can say about the Bonfire above, we can say about the Yukon, which is essentially the same fire pit. Its smokeless design burns wood efficiently, and its removable ash pan makes cleanup a breeze. It takes a huge jump in proportions, though.

The Yukon grows the party to 27″ by 19.8″, more than half a foot bigger in diameter than the Bonfire. It also weighs 43.9 lb., so you may want to think more about inviting friends over to your backyard than lugging it into the back of your Camry.

There’s one size larger, too: the truly humongous Canyon ($800; $30 off). At 30″ by 19″ and weighing in at 55 lb., it’s a real Moby Dick of a fire pit. Not that you couldn’t wrestle it to a campground with the help of a friend, it’s a solid option for your backyard.

Fire Pit Surround for $297 ($53 off)

What is it with dogs and fire? Cats largely know to stay away from the stuff, but every big dog I’ve ever known has had to poke around too close. And then kids, well, are agents of chaos. The Fire Pit Surround (15% off) doesn’t just keep them from getting too close to the fire.

It also turns the rim around the fire pit into a sort of coffee table for drinks and s’more supplies. The surround is available in two sizes, which fit all four sizes of Solo Stove.

Roasting Sticks + Tool Bundle for $119 ($21 off)

Uncooked strands of spaghetti make piss poor skewers for roasting marshmallows over a bonfire. Picture a dark alley in Brooklyn behind a bar one night by a lighter-fluid-soaked metal fire pit and, well, we did the best we could with no preparation. Hilarity ensued.

Do it right and get a set of roasting sticks. Because who wants to wait twice as long for s’mores, each of the four stainless steel sticks (that won’t collapse into the fire like dry spaghetti) has two prongs for double-action roasting.

The two fire tools make adding wood to the fire and adjusting the logs (periodically, to make it burn better) safer than any similarly jury-rigged device. Buying skewers and tools all together saves you $21 this Black Friday.

Mesa for $48 ($32 off)

How romantic. Stick one of these puppies atop a table, and you’ve got yourself and one (or more?) special person a private bonfire just for you, an accent to your evening rather than, necessarily, the centerpiece of attention that is a large bonfire.

At only 5.1″ by 6.8″ and 1.4 lb., you can plop it down anywhere there’s a table, which is admittedly a lot easier for apartment dwellers and picnickers to find than real estate for a big Solo. There’s also a Mesa XL for $80 ($20 off). Sort of like the jumbo shrimp of fire pits.

Pi Prime Essential Bundle for $400 ($80 off)

Admit it. Every time you see a fire, you feel the urge to stick a pizza over it, right? Because homemade pizza in the oven is always missing something. It can’t match the much-hotter-burning commercial pizza ovens that make the best pizza. The Pi Prime can come pretty close.

The Pi Prime Essential Bundle ($400; $80 off) runs on propane, unlike a typical wood-burning Solo Stove. Just turn the knob on the front to dial in the heat, which can reach up to 950 degrees. Can’t do that with your kitchen stove. That’s a secret to great pizza: temperature.

The Bundle includes a weather-resistant cover for storage, a 12″ bamboo peel for handling the pizza, a stainless steel turner for turning the pizza, a pizza stone, a silicone mat, and a pizza rocker blade for cutting it when it’s ready to eat after just 90 seconds of cooking.

If you already have a Ranger, Bonfire, or Yukon Solo Stove, you can go with the Pi Fire for $290 ($65 off), which ditches the propane power and sits right over the stove so that you can use its flames to cook your pizzas.

Tower Patio Heater for $350 (50% off)

Who wants to stay inside all winter? No, hey, you put your damn hand down. It was a rhetorical question. Life is too short to spend half of it hiding inside.

The Tower outdoor heater runs on wood pellets and “boasts over 72,000 BTUs of heat while producing virtually no smoke and minimal ash,” according to Solo Stove. Place one on your patio or deck, and you can enjoy your beautiful backyard all year long.

Normally stuff just coming into season doesn’t go on a heavy sale. You’re more likely to snag that great peacoat on a deal when it’s April, not November. But here the Tower is 50% off, which is strangely right on time for winter.