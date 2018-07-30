Solomun Literally Becomes ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ in “Customer Is King” Video

Violent hedonism is, by definition, all-encompassing. There’s no limit to the number of ways that you can steal a helicopter, head up a drug cartel, or—to really embrace supervillainy—play a round of golf. Since its launch five years ago, Grand Theft Auto Online, the ever-evolving online mode of GTA V, has reflected this. If you want to check in on that illegal weapons factory you’ve created in an underground bunker on your way to causing havoc at the club, you can do so in your lowrider. The latest addition to the game is the After Hours update, in which players can build a nightclub into a paparazzi-hounded hotspot. Award-winning DJs The Black Madonna, Dixon, Tale of Us, and Solomun were brought as resident artists, and now Rockstar Games have taken the music side of the update a step further. The new video for Solomun’s “Customer Is King,” the 100th release from Diynamic Music, has the Bosnian DJ trekking around Los Santos, trying to make deliveries while chaos plays out in the background. It’s premiering at the top of the page.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

