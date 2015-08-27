Solomun’s White Isle Journals #12: An Emotional Homecoming to Bosnia

Every week, I’ll bring you deep inside Ibiza life, up-close and personal and behind the scenes. Then, I’ll pick my own +1 from the island to show you the beating heart of the White Isle––the people. Lastly, I’ll pick the track that took over the airwaves for me that week. There’s so much going on, and on this party Island, you tend to forget fast. That’s why I wanted to write it all down, so I can remember it all and share with you.

Last week was one of the most emotional periods of this whole summer, and not only because of Ibiza. My weekend began on a Wednesday with gigs in Spain and Italy, but on Saturday, the ultimate highlight came: I played in Bosnia, Sarajevo for the first time in my life.



It has been quite some time since I’ve been in the land of my fathers, even longer since I’ve spent time outside of Travnik, the town where I was born and where lots of my family lives. I should be there more often! It was such a blessing to be back there. Later, when I played in an amazing outdoor venue and looked in the eyes of the people dancing, I often saw my own face in that of others. It really felt like home…In a way, I found myself there again.

The next day, I had Agoria as my guest, somebody who never disappoints musically. He has been in the forefront for years, but always seems to have lots of interests outside our dance and party world, I saw on Facebook that he had his first role as an actor recently!

When we had dinner together before the show, we were talking about a story, like 6 years ago, when we just opened our little club EGO in Hamburg. We invited Agoria to play on a difficult date during which nothing was going on in the whole city. And so it was: in no club was a good party and Agoria really had to work hard to make the 50 people stay. And this is really an art of itself. If you have a club half empty and the DJ can make the people stay and have a party. Only real pros can do this, this separates the men from the boys.

This was not the problem this Sunday at Pacha! The atmosphere was so great that we carried on in the basement club that regular readers of this column should know by now. And what happened there? Like always we don’t tell …

Introducing Carlota



Carlota is somebody you just want to be around you. She has such a nice character and an infectious smile. When she stopped by Pacha to say hello last week, everybody was smiling just because she was there.

She is the second oldest child of an Ibiza Hippie dynasty. Most of her five brothers and sisters were born without doctors outside in Ibiza, while the whole family was singing and dancing. Her father used to do real estate and then moved to Ibiza to live in a tipi first, then in a truck with all his kids and he created what is called World Family Ibiza now. They have been running an amazing party since more than 15 years. It’s called NAMASTE. Those nights are really beautiful and very special, nice chilled people and interesting diverse sounds.

And Carlota is also performing at the Flower Power parties at pacha. For seven years, she has been performing as the goddess Shiva––She gets carried through the club in blue make up! When asked about her religious feelings she just stated: “My religion is earth – and my temple is my body.”

Do I need to say more?

What’s your name?

Carlota Torrejon Pont

Where do you come from?

Girona, now Ibiza

Why Ibiza?

It’s the place where I can be myself

Why a Solomun party?

I love the music

What will you do after finishing this interview?

Continue working at our stand at the Hippy market. Later I have appointment with a friend to drink something and later then I have a dinner and after this…let’s see what happens

Carlota on Partying with Solomun

I always listen to a lot of music, lots of my friends are doing music and I grew up at my father’s, who is also a DJ. But there’s something different with Solomun.A few years ago, if you wanted to hear good music in Ibiza you only could go to Cocoon or to Circoloco, but most of the time you needed to go to private parties to listen to good sound. And that’s why I am so happy that nowadays you can hear great sound that touches your soul in big clubs like Pacha.

But what is so different with Solomun? I think everybody sees and feels that he loves what he is doing. He is dancing, moving, laughing, saying hello, and I guess that’s why he moved the booth to the floor – so he can be closer to the people and create this unique atmosphere that makes his parties so special here.

I also really like the audience. Lots of women are always coming, because they love the sound and the party vibe. The people are quite diverse at Solomun parties––All different styles, from punk to posh, nationalities, from all around the place. That is what I also love at our own Namaste-parties in St. Carles: the colourful mix. That is what makes a good party!

