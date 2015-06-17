Solomun’s White Isle Journals No. 2: Shirtless Fashion Designers and DJ Sets ‘Til Noon

Welcome to my White Isle Journals, where you’ll get an inside look at my life in Ibiza during my Solomun +1 residency this summer at Pacha.



Every week, I’ll bring you deep inside Ibiza life, up-close and personal and behind the scenes. Then, I’ll pick my own +1 from the island to show you the beating heart of the White Isle––The people. Lastly, I’ll pick the track that took over the airwaves for me that week. There’s so much going on, and on this party Island, you tend to forget fast. That’s why I wanted to write it all down, so I can remember and share with you.

Solomun and Oliver Huntemann.

Last week, the one and only Oliver Huntemann joined me at my residency. He’s an old friend from Hamburg and has been a part of our scene for decades. I’m a big fan of Oliver’s recent productions and he always surprises me with his musical selections–– he plays tunes that reflect his natural styles, but often with a real twist that I do not see coming. Above all, Oliver is a really nice guy. That’s why I was super excited to play b2b with him.



The party was truly amazing. After finishing up at Pacha, we went on to a little basement club and continued playing b2b until noon –– simply a great night!

The story behind the suit

I met Bent Jensen once before we ran into each other again in Ibiza. He is a friend of some friends of mine from Hamburg and a fashion designer. When we were coming up with ideas for the recent DJ Mag photo shoot, we thought wearing nice suits would look good. So of course, we asked Bent.

I would describe Bent as a true original, a freaky one. For example, there may not be so many fashion designers who end up topless in the Pacha Booth beside me while totally freakin’ out. While the whole club was partying hard, he screamed in my ear: “Is this all you can do? Are you sure ?!?!”

I really like his style, I guess it was like his first time in Ibiza, and after we ended on an after-party we went together in a nice wellness resort the day after. And then I was impressed again: because over his whole back was inked the story of Moby Dick, “Call me Ishmael …”

Introducing Bent Angelo Jensen



Tell us your name

Bent Angelo Jensen aka HERR VON EDEN.

Where do you come from?

Family from Italy. Born in Denmark. Living in Germany. Moving to London.

Why Ibiza?

There probably is no alternative and nothing alike! Within 2 1/2 hours one can reach unique places of joy.

Why a Solomun party?

It was a great pleasure since we know each other from Hamburg and he knows how to kick-ass!

What will you do after finishing this interview?

Picking up the good work for my stores in Hamburg, Cologne, Berlin…

Bent on partying with Solomun

“This was the second time I was on Ibiza and the first time that I went into a club. I have to say, I was surprised in a positive way. I was afraid of hanging around in the VIP with Russian oligarchs, decadence with a lack of and redneck behavior. But the people actually were quite cool, even though they obviously have more money then most of the people – and the vibe was the vibe of a truly great party.

Standing together with Solomun in the Booth and to seeing this huge guy getting in vibration and so in touch with the whole crowd was pretty impressive. And also, our humor is quite similar. When we went with all his team to do some wellness the day after and were together in the changing room everybody was just joking all the time – this was really great and felt like home for me.

The after party was also very interesting, but at some point I lost my power and went home. When I said goodbye to his Solomun’s posse, one of them was sitting outside on this beautiful white stairway in the sun. A few steps later, I saw another guy vomiting on the stairs. This was for me the perfect final picture for this movie.

I also did a photo of Solomun for my little Hall of fame – and this was the fastest shoot ever, it just took 2 minutes and I am happy that he is now together in this foto-project alongside great guys like DJ Koze or Ame.”

Solomun’s Ibiza tune of the week:

