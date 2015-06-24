Solomun’s White Isle Journals no. 3: Techno Titans and Teenage Runaways

Welcome to my White Isle Journals, where you’ll get an inside look at my life in Ibiza during my Solomun +1 residency this summer at Pacha.

Every week, I’ll bring you deep inside Ibiza life, up-close and personal and behind the scenes. Then, I’ll pick my own +1 from the island to show you the beating heart of the White Isle––The people. Lastly, I’ll pick the track that took over the airwaves for me that week. There’s so much going on, and on this party Island, you tend to forget fast. That’s why I wanted to write it all down, so I can remember it all and share with you.

Last week I had the pleasure of sharing the booth with one of techno’s titans, the one and only Dubfire.

Besides his exquisite taste in music, Dubfire is well known for his good taste in food and wine, so I thought a lot about where I could take him out for dinner before the show. I decided to take him to Fish Shack, which is what the name says: A fish shack, but it also has excellent Doradas and lamb chops and the most amazing view over whole Ibiza town.

There, you sit directly upon the coast at fold-up tables and enjoy the simple and amazing food, served by Manel, the Fish Shack’s very nice boss. It is one of the most romantic spots on this Island, I think, and we had a really nice dinner with Ali Dubfire and his crew.

This Sunday was actually the first time Ali and I played together and, obviously our first b2b. That’s why we agreed before on playing an extended session, all together 3 hours in total!

Since Ali plays with Traktor and I play on CDJs, it took a little more communication during the session. I took us about 30 minutes until we got synchronized and came into the flow, but then after that we were perfectly together, technically and musically.

After Pacha we went together into a basement club to elaborate our new b2b-skills for some more hours …

Introducing Pixie

Pixie really seems to be a free spirit. She is doing her own thing, very independently, and and she has an infectious laugh. Upon meeting, we instantly fell into conversation and were talking about creativity, about giving things the right time and that sometimes you are desperate because you cannot express exactly what you want to express. In her case, it’s a painting. In my case, a melody, a vibe, an atmosphere. I wanted to know more about her.

What’s your name?

Marie-Elisabeth Rath aka Pixie

Where do you come from?

I was born in Vienna, then Bahamas, Telluride in Colorado, Linz in Austria, New York, then Ibiza.

Why Ibiza?

Because my mom moved here with me when I was seven.

Why a Solomun party?

So many reasons! I believe in energy and if you reflect something you will get it back. Solomun has the best energy, he always has an amazing crowd.

What will you do after finishing this interview?

I am going to take my car to the garage because I managed to trash it yesterday before the Diynamic Outdoor Opening at Beach house! And before you ask, yes, it was worth it!

Pixie on partying with Solomun

I have been living in Ibiza for fifteen years now. When my parents got divorced, I moved here with my mom. And of course, I’ve been going out to clubs since I was 14 years old! For the first few years, I was always in Amnesia, mainly because of the great Manumission parties there. Then, of course, Enter from Richie Hawtin at Space.

Honestly, when I heard three years ago that Solomun was about to start his party at Pacha, I couldn’t believe it because Pacha was the club where I only went when when my Swiss friends who wanted to see David Guetta visited me! I have to say, it ended up being a perfect idea. The club has really changed for Solomun’s parties and you find the best crowd there.

Only, the bouncers at the door were really surprised when they took a look in my party-rucksack and found a basket with croissants, butter and jam in it. They asked me why I would want them at a party! Ah, people are strange.

I met Mladen last Sunday in the DJ-Booth. Even from my first impression, he reminded me of the people from the Bahamas, where I used to live. They are also really positive and embrace you with open arms and a smile instantly. That was what happened with Solomun.

Mladen told me that he stopped making films because it always takes so long to finish one and this was stressing him out. I can understand this. That’s why I only paint with acrylic colours not with oil. I mostly paint naked women, that’s what I like most. It’s a good thing that I live alone because when I paint, I always hear very loud music and I am naked too!

In my blog, La Ibizenca, I have been writing for a few months about beauty and fashion and other girls stuff…

Solomun’s Ibiza Track of the Week:

