sombr Announces 2026 U.S. Tour Dates: Interpol, King Princess and More to Open

sombr has just announced the You Are the Reason Tour, a 37-date outing that will see the rock singer playing arenas and festivals across North America this summer and fall.

The dates begin with Mexico City, Red Rocks, and Lollapalooza in July, but the tour kicks off in earnest September 29 with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. Subsequent stops include Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Austin, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia. The tour will wrap November 23 with a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

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The You Are the Reason Tour is stacked with a supporting cast of all-star opening acts, including Interpol, King Princess, The Last Dinner Party, The Hellp, Dove Cameron, and more. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Sombr 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to sombr’s You Are the Reason Tour will first be available via an artist presale starting Tuesday, April 14 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. Various presales will follow, including a Spotify presale on Thursday, April 16 at 10 AM. General onsale for sombr’s 2026 tour will begin Friday, April 17 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get sombr tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Below, watch sombr perform “1979” with Billy Corgan at Coachella this past weekend.

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

07/22 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center ~

07/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/01 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/11 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

08/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Syd For Solen

08/14 – Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen

08/15 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

08/16 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

08/20 – Gampel, Switzerland @ Openair Gampel

08/22 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands

08/23 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

08/26 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

08/28 – Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic

08/29 – Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival

08/30 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

09/01 – Munich, Germany @ Superbloom

09/11 – Quebec City, QC @ Fono Festival

09/12 – New Glasgow, NS @ Sommo Festival

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +#

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +§

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center +§

10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +‡

10/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center +‡

10/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center +‡

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum +‡

10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +‡

10/14 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena +‡

10/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center +*

10/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +*

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +*

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center +*

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena +*

10/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +*

10/25 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +*

10/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center +*

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +*

10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center =*

10/31 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center =*

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center =*

11/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum =*

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center =*

11/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse =^

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena =^

11/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena =^

11/10 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena =^

11/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena =^

11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena =^

11/14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center =^

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena =^

11/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden =^

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena =^

11/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center =^

11/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =^

# = w/ Interpol

* = w/ The Last Dinner Party

‡ = w/ Tom Odell

^ = w/ Dove Cameron

§ = w/ Balu Brigada

~ = w/ King Princess

+ = w/ The Hellp

= = w/ Hannah Jadagu