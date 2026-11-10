Sombr Stops Concert to Confront Fan Who Keeps Flipping Him Off: ‘It’s Really Making Me Sad’

Alt-pop singer Sombr paused his November 8, 2026 show in Ohio to confront someone in the crowd who kept flipping him off throughout the night. The 21-year-old’s rise to mainstream attention has been beset with online discourse and social media call-outs, allegedly concerning how he’s treated fans in the past. This incident, however, seemed to catch Sombr with a different mindset.

During the concert, he singled out the guy who kept making the rude gesture. According to posts from fans who were there, security removed the man from the venue. Sombr addressed the man in the crowd while also directing security to his location.

Videos by VICE

“[This guy] right here just keeps flipping me off and flipping me off every night,” he said, per reports from PopCrave. “Man, I don’t know why you’re coming to my concert if you’re gonna keep flipping me off.”

From the sound of it, the guy had been to multiple shows on Sombr’s You Are The Reason Tour. He’d allegedly spent hundreds of dollars on tickets just to flip the bird at a singer who wasn’t even old enough to drink until four months ago. Sombr had the man removed from the concert, but not before one last request.

Sombr Requests Rude Fan Stop Flipping Him Off At His Shows

Sombr calls out an audience member who flipped him off during his Ohio concert. https://t.co/GxsFi0xaWf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2026

As security escorted the offending man from the venue, Sombr added what sounded like a genuine plea for him to reconsider flipping the bird multiple shows in a row.

“It’s all love, but just please, please don’t flip me off at my show,” Sombr said. He then followed it up with, “It’s this guy with the shades and the leather jacket right here, that guy,” singling out the man for security.

Sombr’s heartfelt plea continued. “Please just don’t, don’t flip me off, man,” he added. “It’s really making me sad, man. I don’t appreciate it. This is a safe space. I want everyone here to be kind to each other.”

Fans Online Have Mixed Reactions

Reactions online appear mixed. Fans in the r/SombrOfficial subreddit shared their perspectives of the exchange, with many thinking it was a joke or publicity stunt at first. But then many saw security escorting the man from the concert, which changed their opinion.

“I thought it was meant to be some kind of joke as well, it made me sad when I realized it wasn’t,” on person commented on a thread about the concert. They brought up Sombr’s past interactions with fans as a reason they might have justified the behavior. But Sombr’s reaction and genuine plea made them think he’s learning from the past.

“I was so pleasantly surprised to see that he’s clearly grown up fast and his stardom has made him a really down to Earth, grateful guy,” they wrote. “I hope he doesn’t let idiots like that get him down. People are allowed to change and need the space and support to do so.”

One person on Instagram had a different perspective. “OK, so back in the 80s and 90s when we were at concerts, especially if they were alternative punk etc. flipping the band off was considered a compliment,” they wrote.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG