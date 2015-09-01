Some 10,000 Icelanders Are Offering to Relocate and House Syrian Refugees

VICE News is closely watching the international migrant crisis. Check out the Open Water blog here.

Iceland’s government is reportedly reconsidering its national refugee quota, after thousands of Icelanders volunteered to accept Syrians into their homes.

Using social media, some 10,000 Icelanders offered to take Syrian refugees into their houses, said they would provide help in assimilating, and also contribute clothes, money, furniture, and toys. Some even offered to pay the airfare to the Nordic island — the most sparsely populated country in Europe.

This came after the Icelandic government said it was only going to accept around 50 refugees.

A Facebook page was set up by Bryndis Bjorgvinsdottir and Dagbjort Hakonardottir. Its description says it is hoping to gather information about what assistance is available, create pressure, and to act as a symbol.

“Refugees are human resources, experience and skills,” it reads. “Refugees, the future of our spouses, best girlfriends, the next soul mate, the drummer for the band of our children, [our] next colleague, Miss Iceland in 2022, the carpenter who [finally finishes] the bathroom, the cook in the cafeteria, fireman, hacker, and television host. People we’ll never be able to say in the future: ‘Your life is worth less than my life.’”

Similar sentiments are being echoed in other European countries. Over the weekend, hundreds of German soccer fans held up signs reading “refugees welcome.” Meanwhile, a video emerged of residents in another German town greeting a coach-load of Syrian refugees with cheers and flowers.

Large numbers of migrants and refugees continue to risk their lives to make it to Europe, where they usually hope to claim asylum. Many are fleeing wartorn parts of the Middle East and Africa.

As many countries reinforce their borders, the routes the travelers are taking continue to evolve. Last week it was reported that dozens of Syrians had traveled to the northeast of Russia in a bid to reach Norway through the Arctic Circle.

