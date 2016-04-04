Some Adults Got Really Pissed Because They Couldn’t Go to a Children’s Harry Potter Party

Photo via Flickr user Pikawil

Australia’s City of Perth Library has indefinitely postponed a Harry Potter–themed event for kids because a whole bunch of grown-up Potter freaks threw a fit on Facebook about the 12 to 18 age limit, WA Today reports.

The Harry Potter event—which apparently included great stuff for kids like learning about owls at the Western Australia Birds of Prey Centre and making potions with scientists from the ChemCentre Research Institute—had an overwhelming response on Facebook, with nearly 3,000 people attending and 11,000 interested.

Unfortunately, a lot of those potential attendees were too old to take part in the potion-mixing, and they got very, very, very upset when they found out.

“Why in Merlin’s saggy balls have an age restriction?” one angry adult muggle wrote on the Facebook event’s page.

“There should definitely be an adult version! This sucks!” said another. What an 18-and-over Harry Potter night would look like is still a mystery, but it would probably involve Deathly Hallows tattoos.

The library, overwhelmed by the swarm of 20-somethings going nuts about the age restrictions, posted a statement on its Facebook on Sunday, postponing the event until it can figure out how to “accommodate many more witches, wizards, muggles, and their families.” Sorry, Potter-loving teens, you’ll have to wait to brew your potions until your parents are allowed in.