Some Argentinian Cops Tried To Blame Missing Weed on Stoner Mice

Eight Argentinian cops have been “dismissed” after they almost half a ton of pot went missing from a police storehouse.

The cops excuse for this missing weed? Well, it was some hungry-for-the-sticky-icky mice of course.

The Guardian reports that the missing pot was discovered during a check of the Pilar storehouse—located about 60 kilometres outside of Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires. The 6,000 kilos of pot had been stored there for about two years but, during this check, the inspectors noticed that roughly 500 kilos was missing. Suspicion soon fell on Javier Specia, the former police commissioner of Pilar, and some of his subordinates.

When being hauled before the court, the excuse the officers and former commissioner used was identical—”it was eaten by mice.” Well, this excuse was tested in a court of law which hauled in some experts. The Guardian reports that a spokesperson for the judge ruling on the case said that the experts found there were many things wrong with this excuse, one big one being the lack of mice corpses.

“Buenos Aires University experts have explained that mice wouldn’t mistake the drug for food, and that if a large group of mice had eaten it, a lot of corpses would have been found in the warehouse,” said a spokesperson for the judge.

Now, at the moment, we don’t know exactly why the weed went missing—other than it was almost certainly not from hungry rodents—but Specia will be going before the judge on May 4 when the judge determines whether the missing weed is the result of direct action or negligence.

It is not yet known if those before the court next month will attempt to blame the missing weed on 10,000 rats or 50 eagles.

