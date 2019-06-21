Some Dogs Did Yoga With the Indian Army for International Yoga Day

If you find your canine companion striking a face-down, butt-up pose, they’re not digging for bones; they’re probably participating in one of the many weird but adorable modern yoga trends: Doga or dog yoga.



Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 … pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

On the fifth International Day of Yoga, everyone seems to be bending over backwards to nama-slay on social media. And now some good boys are in on it too. From the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to the Border Security Forces in Jammu, these dogs are having their yoga day. What a time to be alive!

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Now we knew the yoga trend was expanding to include goats, grumpy cats and even weed. But doing the downward dog with your dog may just be the most wholesome addition to this expansion. And it doesn’t just stop here: Border Security forces in Gurugram have taken it a notch higher by actually doing yoga on horseback!

Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21—also the summer solstice or the longest day of the year—and brings to light the ancient Indian tradition that helps you be physically fit, while maintaining your peace of mind. And this year, the theme is ‘Yoga for the heart’. And what makes your heart melt faster than a doggo?

