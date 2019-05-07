Some Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders May be Cancelled If It Doesn’t Ship by May 31, Samsung Says

Samsung says that pre-orders of its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will be cancelled if it doesn’t ship by May 31 and customers don’t get in touch.

Samsung sent emails to customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Fold on Tuesday, Reuters reported, letting them know that it’s still working to improve the phone but declined to clarify a shipping date. The Fold was supposed to launch in late April, but review units of the phone confirmed every potential folding phone owner’s worst nightmare: they broke pretty much right away.

“We can not confirm the anticipated ship date yet,” Samsung said to its pre-order customers in an email. “If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be canceled automatically.”

A Samsung representative told Reuters that US law required the company to notify customers of the possibility of order cancelation. Anyone who still wants the $1,980 phone can seemingly keep their pre-order, as long as they contact Samsung.

Review copies of the phone went out to journalists and bloggers in mid-April and the early reviews weren’t positive, to say the least. Multiple people who tested the phone broke the folding screen on the first day of use. One can only hope that if and when the Fold finally ships, it’ll be in better shape.

