Some Games Are Taking the PSSR on PS5 Pro, Look Worse Than Base Model

The PS5 Pro is being hyped up to be the enthusiast-level console of our dreams. Better graphics, better framerates, AI upscaling. The whole nine yards, right? Well, it appears that some games didn’t get the memo. At least a pair of games look significantly worse on the PS5 Pro than they do on the base model.

In My Restless Ps5 Pro Dreams, I See That Shimmering… PSSR Upscaling…

Silent Hill 2 Remake and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, alongside a handful of other games, take a huge hit thanks to the implementation of PSSR technology. This AI Upscaling seems to be adding hideous shimmering artifacts on lower-resolution textures and objects in games. Silent Hill 2 Remake hasn’t officially received a PS5 Pro patch. However, it was stated to be Pro-ready when the console launched. As we can see from the state of the subreddit, that doesn’t appear to be the case in the slightest.

Other games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have seen their Performance modes go from “slightly above average” to utterly abysmal. Even the latest Call of Duty isn’t safe from PS5 Pro issues, though the massive game needs to be online at all times for texture streaming. Alan Wake 2 can’t escape from the eternal torment of shimmering objects, either.

Fix the disastrous PS5 Pro patch. Performance mode looks and runs worse. Dial it back if you need to so it has a solid 60fps like the series-X, instead of this terrible shimmering and stuttering frame rate. The game deserves better than this. — GMase (@gmase001) November 18, 2024

With technologies like FSR and DLSS sharpening up graphics to help PC gamers enjoy their favorite games at better quality without sacrificing their framerate, it’s a shame to see that some of these games are suffering because of this upscaling tech. Sure, games like Spider-Man 2 are seeing a massive boost in quality, while Spider-Man Remastered features the same shimmering issues as noted above.

It’s going to take some time for Sony to work out all of the kinks with the PS5 Pro and PSSR. Until then, however, it’s a shame that these otherwise fantastic games need to suffer from quality issues. Games like Alan Wake 2 and Silent Hill 2 Remake should be at full capacity. But, right now? You may need to bust out your original PS5 from the closet to experience them in their best possible form.