Some Genius Matched Up MLBers to Pokémon Based on their Hairstyles

Sometimes genius just strikes you like a thunderbolt from a Voltorb. In this particular instance of pure brilliance, Twitter user and Emory Rollins School of Public Health student Shanna Shi decided to match up Major League Baseball players with a corresponding Pokémon based on similar hairstyles, and good goddamn did she nail it.

Here is the tweet that launched 1,000 Shellders:

pokemon that have the same hair as major league players, a thread: — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

Shi didn’t just make a few comparisons, she churned out what is a 30-plus-thread of MLB players to Pokemon. That’s an entire team’s active roster, plus five extra—just in case of emergency—and Shi touched on everyone from Yasiel Puig to R.A. Dickey.

onix (095) / giancarlo stanton pic.twitter.com/HYfgTCKEjm — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

ponyta (077) / devon travis pic.twitter.com/5yphS1mF9I — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

ninetales (038) / josh donaldson pic.twitter.com/B34d4sSa9f — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

furfrou (676) / charlie blackmon pic.twitter.com/U0NpWkalPG — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

alolan vulpix (037) / bryce harper's short-lived perm pic.twitter.com/ZtAJenJt9r — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

pidgeot (018) / randal grichuk pic.twitter.com/V6cunYJFUG — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

Not to mention this pretty good dig at Justin Verlander:

alolan geodude (074) / justin verlander pic.twitter.com/yV62kDaos3 — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

Here’s the first one from the thread—and maybe the initial inspiration?



machop (066) / manny machado pic.twitter.com/v78yWECSKb — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

Well, thankfully her work didn’t go unnoticed because now it seems like Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle knows what his true spirit animal (pocket monster?) is:

The man even claims he’s getting a tattoo of it:

can someone tell me about arcanine? I don’t know anything about Pokémon and I know some ppl are gonna have questions about why I got an arcanine tattoo — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 30, 2019

You know you’ve made it to The Show when an MLB player gets your idea inked on them.

She says that’s all she’s doing for now, but please, God: There are 807 Pokémon out there so Shi could cover every Major League team’s active roster.

Got to catch(er) them all?