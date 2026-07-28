Some Guy Turned a Heavy Metal Mosh Pit Into a ‘Stinking Biohazard’ After Taking a ‘Massive’ S**t on the Floor

If you’ve ever been to a heavy metal concert, you know that the mosh pit can get pretty smelly. A middle-aged New Zealand man, however, metaphorically said, “hold my beer,” and took a “massive” s**t in a mosh pit that it turned the concert floor into “a stinking biohazard” zone.

Local NZ news outlet Otago Daily Times reports that the incident took place on July 25, 2026, at the University of Otago’s Union Hall. Everything seemed to be going fine. The band was playing. The crowd was energetic. And then suddenly, according to concertgoers, a smell began wafting. Soon the horror was discovered, as someone had defecated on the floor and everyone in the mosh pit was stepping in it.

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Speaking to ODT, an attendee who asked not to be identified shared their experience. “It was a rock and metal concert, so there was a lot of jumping,” she recalled. “And then eventually someone must have, like, looked down and noticed that there was just a huge mess of s**t, just completely spread all in the mosh pit, like, all over the floor.”

Explained what she saw, the eyewitness said, “It’s on people’s feet. People are wearing skirts and s**t is up their legs and stuff, and then one girl went bleh—just vomited on the s**t—and then everyone else starts vomiting.”

Heavy Metal Concertgoers echoed that this was something they’d never experienced before

Regarding the unfortunate bowel movement, the Devilskin fan was tragically aware. “It was huge, like, massive,” she said. “I haven’t seen one that big before. I thought it was some guy’s shoe; it was so big. It was unbelievable.”

The concertgoer also recalled other fans running for the door. “So, basically, once it was realized that there was a stinking biohazard on the ground, they actually paused the concert for a bit while some poor souls cleaned it all up. When this was happening, there’s people in the foyer, and you would have thought someone had died.”

“They were just bawling their eyes out—they were just hysterical,” she continued. “There was one lady with vomit in her hair, s**t on her legs, and just crying, crying, crying. Honestly, I have never seen anything go down like that at a concert before.”

In addition to the ‘huge’ dump, people were vomiting from the smell

Another eyewitness at the heavy metal concert, who also declined to be identified, also spoke out. “The stink! There were heaps of people dry retching, and someone else vomited on the dance floor,” they said. “It was feral. I’ve been to a lot of gigs and never experienced that.”

The second concert attendee added, “Whoever did it needs to slow down on whatever possessed them to do that. It makes you think—were they just wasted, or should they be in nappies?”

According to reports, police and venue security tracked down “a middle-aged man” who was accused of being the elusive S**tter. However, no charges were filed, and no arrests were made.

Photo Credit by Serhii Prystupa