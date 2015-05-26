Some Joker’s Recut Boiler Room Sets With the Worst Dance Records Ever

The Boiler Room is now a firmly established stable in global dance music. The live stream giants are deservedly praised for their ingenuity and ability to pull in pretty much every single incredible DJ in the world, week after week, session after session. So it makes sense that people like writing about Boiler Room and reading about Boiler Room. From articles about terrible dancers, to mildly accusatory pieces about the fact that MTV did the whole thing back in the 90s BR is an integral piece of the dance music discourse puzzle. We’ve taken it apart out of love and respect.

Well, most of us have, anyway. A new YouTube channel has emerged, which sees snippets from Boiler Room sets overlaid with the worst kind of bin-drip 90s cheese. The hilarity comes from the fact that the channel’s decided to perform this audio-visual trick with some of the most admired DJs around. Check out the likes of David August, Solomun, Richie Hawtin and Sven Väth getting punked below.

Videos by VICE

This was first discovered by the guys at Noisey Alps — thanks!

