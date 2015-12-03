How One Nerd Used Wikipedia to Sneak into a Band’s VIP Area

We’ve heard stories about tricksters sneaking into places they’re not meant to be. Last year we interviewed a guy who broke into Coachella, Glastonbury, and The Grammys by printing off replica passes and having balls made from steel. But bypassing security using Wikipedia? That’s a new one. It’s basically a top-level nerd move when you consider editing Wikipedia is a fairly arduous process compared to simply strapping on a high-vis jacket and marching through with 50 oz of swagger.

The reason we bring up Wikipedia and getting into a show using it is because that’s exactly what happened in Australia last night when some nerd managed to get into the backstage area of a group called Peking Duk. Apparently all he did was switch up a couple names, add himself to the band’s extended family, and there you have it: bango! He passed security with steeze.

“It was probably the most genius, mastermind move that I’ve ever witnessed,” the band’s Adam Hyde told The Guardian. “It’s crazy. He just did it on the spot, in a second on his phone”.

He continued: “He told the security guard he was our stepbrother or something, and showed them the Wikipedia page and his ID.”

To illustrate how easy it is to do this, VICE writer Joel Golby has been listed as a member of The Pigeon Detectives on Wikipedia for months. His role in the band? Banter. But not only did the nerd get into the backstage area, he also befriended the band, with one of them taking his phone number down to “go for some beers” in the future. So there you have it guys. Wanna get into Kanye’s next show? Just edit his Wikipedia.