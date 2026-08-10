Some People Literally See Colors When They Orgasm, Study Finds

Ever had an orgasm so good that you saw colors? Not in a metaphorical way, but with wild, vivid colors? Some people do, and it’s an actual neurological event.

About 4% of people have synesthesia in some form—the neurological condition that causes senses to bleed into each other. Letters have colors. Sounds have flavors. Sexual synesthesia is when the cause is arousal or just the emotional experience of sex, and the responses could be anything from colored halos and flashes to abstract shapes and full-on scenes. Neuropsychologist Cathy LeBeau, whose 2026 study in Psychology of Consciousness examined sixteen cases, describes them as intermittent and involuntary.

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One explanation involves what the brain does right before orgasm. Sex researcher Nicole Prause, Ph.D., told Bustle that “shifts in brain state appear to occur” before orgasm arrives, producing brainwave activity that resembles meditation. In that state, sensory filtering loosens, and the brain becomes less able to suppress visual signals—creating an opening for experiences that only exist in people with the right neural wiring.

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Sexual synesthesia is poorly documented partly because people who have it usually don’t know it even has a name. A study cited in the book Synesthesia: Perspectives From Cognitive Neuroscience found that 1.2% of synesthetes see colors during orgasm. As Lebeau told Men’s Journal, “most of the time, sexual synesthetes only become aware of their condition once they read about it.” People don’t exactly swap notes on what they see during sex.

The accounts people give are visually consistent in their variety. One woman told Scientific American she sees “seafoam green, bright yellow, black and red, hot pink or white,” like looking through tinted glasses or up at an aurora-lit sky. Another painted one of her orgasms to show her boyfriend what it looked like. It’s been shown that experience correlates with emotional connection. According to Lebeau’s research, arousal on its own isn’t enough—participants said trust and intimacy made it more likely to happen.

A 2013 study found that while synesthetes rated their experiences as personally enriching, they also reported feeling more isolated from their surroundings during sex—the intense inward pull consuming attention that might otherwise go toward a partner. Lebeau’s research found that some synesthetes treat the absence of a visual response as a dealbreaker. Meaning, they must not have a connection with this person.

There’s no test for it, no treatment, and no way to acquire it. The people who have it have probably been having a fundamentally different experience of sex their entire lives, and most of them figured that out by reading an article.