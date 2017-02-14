Some Photos of People Kissing



Coen and Jodie

VICE: What do you love most about each other?

Coen: Jodie’s wit.

Jodie: The way Coen animates his hands when he’s enthusiastic about something.

Tell us the story of your first kiss.

Jodie: Well, after spending a week together in Hong Kong where nothing happened, we were at a pub one night and Coen kissed me. Even though I really liked him, I tried to play it cool by saying “Mmmm, I’m not sure.” It was so stupid but here we are!

Mateja and Sammy

What do you love most about each other?

Mateja: The fact that if it came down to it, Sammy would kill for me. Plus the sex is on point.

Sammy: I love cake and Mateja has plenty of it.

Tell us the story of your first kiss.

Mateja: It was a rainy Good Friday four years ago. Sammy took me to his friends indoor pool, which is ironically the same apartment we now live in together, and because it was a public holiday there were a few families using the pool facilities. Anyway, Sammy kind of just confidently swam over to me and started pashing me in front of all the kids and parents. It was magical.



Millie and Georgia

What do you love most about each other?

Millie: She’s the best damn woman in my life, second to my mum. We are two peas in a sparkly pod.

Georgia: Each day is brighter with her around, we never stop laughing and she’s irreplaceable. She constantly empowers and inspires me to grow.

Tell us the story of your first kiss.

Millie and Georgia: It involved sweat and techno.



Nahaal and Joanna

What do you love most about each other?

Nahaal: I love how vocal Joanna is about the issues she’s passionate about and the way she articulates her thoughts so fluidly through the limitations of language. Her vernacular is so fucking sexy. This warrior woman is going to pave the way for so much positive change.

Joanna: I love how through Nahaal I’m reminded of our driving force of unconditional love; whether it be embodied through head pats when I’m feeling blue, binge eating our way through the day or dropping it low to booty bangers on the dancefloor. I’m constantly inspired to be the best version of myself thanks to having this person in my corner.

Tell us the story of your first kiss.

Joanna: In this hippie harem, kisses are so abundant but today marks the first occasion that I get to pash two tongues simultaneously [Nahaal has a split tongue] and I’d be lying if I pretended to be opposed to that.



Kitty and Jamie

What do you love most about each other?

Kitty: His dad jokes and his ability to store endless useful (and useless) facts.

Jamie: I love Kitty’s taste in almost everything. And the pony kicks when she’s falling asleep.

Tell us the story of your first kiss.

Kitty: After hanging out a few times Jamie was convinced that I didn’t like him. Until I jumped him when we got back to his place ;)



Cain and Charmaine

What do you love most about each other?

Cain: I love Charmaine’s everlasting effect on people, her solid direction in terms of knowing how to dress and her resilience in the way she puts up with my bullshit.

Charmaine: Firstly, his masculine hands and then his ambition. In all seriousness though, Cain drives me to become a better person and his ambition is so sexy.

Tell us the story of your first kiss.

Cain and Charmaine: Our first kiss was actually the first time we met. There was so much anticipation, we were exchanging messages and Skype conversations a month prior to meeting each other. We were nervous as hell.



Sean and Billy

What do you love most about each other?

Sean: I love Billy’s openness and how he makes everyone feel special.

Billy: What I love most about Sean is his ass.

Tell us the story of your first kiss.

Sean and Billy: Drunk on level three at Stonewall, after meeting on Tinder!



Ella and Dion

What do you love most about each other?

Ella: Dion is the kindest and friendliest person I’ve ever met. He always looks out for everyone and even when he’s grumpy he has a smile on his face.

Dion: She has the most beautiful eyes and smile and laughs at my terrible jokes! On top of that she’s smart and extremely caring.

Tell us the story of your first kiss.

Ella and Dion: We vaguely knew each other through friends and happened to be at the same event one night, both very drunk and we kissed. Not super romantic, but here we are haha.

What do you love most about each other?

Taylah: I love how much compassion Lola has, she feels everything so wholeheartedly and I adore that. I also feel so protected when I’m with her like nothing bad can touch me.

Lola: I love how honest Taylah is and obviously her fucking amazing face. She’s stubborn but she’s got a strength in her I’m obsessed with.

Tell us the story of your first kiss.

Taylah: It was super cheeky, something we shouldn’t have been doing but it felt so right. I was bleaching Lola’s eyebrows and didn’t realise it had left bleach on my face… with a few giggles and hearts racing we sat there and pretended nothing had happened. That was the beginning.

